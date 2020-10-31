From Dr. No to The Untouchables: Movies to remember man who played the first James Bond

Sir Sean Connery, Academy Award and two-times BAFTA winner, passed away on Saturday. He was 90.

Connery was the first actor to portray the fictional spy 'James Bond', a role he was especially notable for.

Connery was often regarded as part of the Hall of Fame in Western cinema. He was knighted by the Queen of the United Kingdom at the Holyrood Palace during the 2000 New Year Honours for services to film drama.

He shot to global superstardom as Bond in 1962, with the first film of the 007 series, "Dr. No", and then went on to work in "From Russia with Love" (1963), "Goldfinger" (1964), "Thunderball" (1965), "You Only Live Twice" (1967), "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971) and "Never Say Never Again" (1983).

In 1998, he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Untouchables.