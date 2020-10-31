Sir Sean Connery, of James Bond fame, passes away aged 90

Sir Sean Connery, Academy Award and two-times BAFTA winner, passed away on Saturday (October 31) at the age of 90. Connery was the first actor to portray the fictional spy 'James Bond' on film, a role he was especially notable for.

Connery starred in seven films in the Bond spy thriller franchise (every film from Dr. No to You Only Live Twice, plus Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again).

In 1998, he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Untouchables. Some of his other notable films include Murder on the Orient Express (1974), Highlander (1986), India Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Dragonheart (1996).

Connery was often regarded as part of the Hall of Fame in Western cinema. He was knighted by the Queen of the United Kingdom at the Holyrood Palace during the 2000 New Year Honours for services to film drama.

According to BBC News, the veteran actor had just celebrated his 90th birthday in August.