 From Dilip Kumar-Vyjayanthimala's Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri To Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Dhindora, Uzbekistan's Kids Give Tribute To Bollywood - Watch Viral Videos
A few videos from a talent show in Uzbekistan have gone viral on social media, in which kids are giving tribute to Bollywood by dancing to famous Hindi songs. From Dilip Kumar-Vyjayanthimala's Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri to Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Dhindora, the kids are seen dancing to many Bollywood songs. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 09:50 AM IST
article-image

There's no doubt that Bollywood is known for its songs and dance across the globe. Not just in India, but people enjoy Indian music overseas as well. Now, a few videos from a talent show in Uzbekistan have gone viral on social media, in which kids are seen giving a tribute to Bollywood. From old songs like Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri to Mauja Hi Mauja to Dhindora, the kids have recreated these dance numbers beautifully on stage.

Check out the videos below...

Dilip Kumar-Vyjayanthimala's Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri

Rishi Kapoor's Sochenge Tumhe Pyar

article-image

Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor's Khan Mauja Hi Mauja

Preity Zinta's Dil Laga Liya

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Song

article-image

Sonakshi Sinha's Radha Naachegi

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Dhindora

Ranveer Singh's Malhari

Netizens React To Viral Videos

Well, the videos have gone viral, and netizens can't stop praising the kids. A netizen commented, "I was watching your performance in Bachche. You do it so well that for a moment it feels as if the character you play has come alive (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Wow uzbekis did a good job showcasing bollywood more accurate (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Wahhhh a tribute to Mohammad rafi and Dillp kumar (sic)." Check out the comments below...

After looking at the above videos, we can just say that the kids in Uzbekistan are very talented, and they have perfectly given tribute to Bollywood. Well, till now, none of the celebrities have reacted to the videos. But, it will surely be interesting to know what Ranveer, Alia, SRK, Shahid, Kareena, and others have to say about this Bollywood tribute by Uzbekistan kids.

The surprising part is that the kids have performed on old songs which are considered as classics. It is something no one would have expected, and that's why the Indians are loving the videos.

