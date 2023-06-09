From Bloody Daddy to Gumraah, Hindi movies and shows to watch on OTT this weekend |

Actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience this weekend with his power-packed performance in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Releasing exclusively on OTT, the film shows Shahid's transformation into a 'killing machine'.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's action thriller film 'Gumraah' made its way to OTT. It promises unmissable drama, lots of twirls, and a mystery.

The epic movie by director James Cameron 'Avatar: The Way of Water' also hit a streaming platform this weekend and can be watched in Hindi. A sequel to Award-winning 2009 epic adventure 'Avatar,' which was released in theatres 13 years ago, the script comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.

Here's a comprehensive list of all the Hindi films that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:

Bloody Daddy

When and Where: Streaming Now on JioCinema

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal

Story: The film unravels the story of Sumair (played by Shahid Kapoor) as he faces off against Gurugram's white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops - all during one fateful night. In the midst of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a precarious new normal and will stop at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.

Gumraah

When and Where: Streaming Now on Netflix

Director: Vardhan Ketkar

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Ronit Roy

Story: It is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film 'Thadam', released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles. Aditya is seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, whereas Mrunal plays the role of a cop in the film.

Avatar: The Way of Water

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney + Hotstar

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet

Story: The story follows the Sully family (Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their kids) as they leave their homes to venture into the unidentified regions of Pandora. When an old threat resurfaces, Jake is again compelled to wage a war against the humans.

