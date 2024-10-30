Friends Actress Teri Garr Passes Away At 79 After Battling Multiple Sclerosis

Oscar-nominated actor Teri Garr known for her works in films like 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie' has passed away in Los Angeles. She was 79, reported Variety. She died after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Her movie debut was as an extra in A Swingin' Affair (1963). Garr appeared in TV shows and films from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

"The actress stated in 2002 that she had been diagnosed with MS, and she had an aneurysm in 2006," as per Variety.

Teri Garr in Friends |

Garr was featured in several successful films including a supporting role in Francis Ford Coppola's thriller 'The Conversation' (1974). She rose to prominence after playing Inga, Dr Frederick Frankenstein's assistant, in Mel Brooks' horror comedy 'Young Frankenstein'. She then appeared in a dramatic role in Steven Spielberg's science-fiction film 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind', and the drama 'The Black Stallion'.

Garr landed a role as the recurring character Phoebe Abbott in 'Friends'.

Born in Ohio, she moved to Los Angeles, graduated from North Hollywood High School, and attended Cal State Northridge before moving to New York to study acting.

In 1982, she starred opposite Dustin Hoffman in the 1982 comedy 'Tootsie', playing an actress whose actor friend (Hoffman) disguises himself as a woman to further his career. For her role, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Teri Garr's Oscar-nominated performance as the quirky and hopeful Sandy Lester in TOOTSIE.



With her magnetic humor and relatable charm, Garr lit up every scene, making Sandy—and many of her other characters—unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/qKV2wRPx4o — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 29, 2024

She then appeared in the comedy Mr. Mom (1983) as the wife of Michael Keaton's character, followed by a supporting role in Martin Scorsese's After Hours (1985). In 1992, Garr played Marge Nelson in Mom and Dad Save the World, a sci-fi adventure/family romantic comedy film.

Garr collaborated with many of the era's most important directors, including Brooks, Spielberg, Pollack, and Coppola, Martin Scorsese for 'After Hours', and Robert Altman for 'The Player' and 'Pret-a-Porter'.

She hosted 'Saturday Night Live' three times and appeared frequently on 'The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson' and 'Late Night With David Letterman'.

She is survived by her daughter, Molly O'Neil, and grandson Tyryn, reported Variety.