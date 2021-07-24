FPJ Anniversary 2021: Kabhi Carter Road, Kabhi Linking Road... Raveena Tandon talks about Mumbai of her growing up years

Holi was also celebrated well in the building I grew up in. It was so much fun. We had the dholwallas, loud music, DJs, dancing. Now I am particular about using less water and organic colours with no harmful chemicals. In my house we do rain water harvesting so I definitely allow my children to play with a little water. Earlier, after playing Holi, our families would walk on the beach and play there too for a while. Those are some of my best memories.

Chandan ke Samosey!

We went to cinema halls a lot, and we still do — before the lockdown. In Juhu, we frequented Chandan Cinema, an iconic landmark known for its fabulous samosas! Gaiety-Galaxy and Bandra Talkies were our other favourite places where papa used to take us.

Though I grew up in the Juhu area, I am familiar with all of Mumbai’s landmarks. We went on school picnics to Elephanta Caves, which was not well-maintained in those days; it stank. Now I believe they’ve really beautified it. We also went to the iconic Juhu Garden, which had a big model of an Air India aircraft. The school organized picnics to Aarey Milk Colony every year; it was the only green in Mumbai. And Chhota Kashmir — where I have even shot a song for my first film Patthar Ke Phool. If this last bit of green is stolen from Mumbaikars, where are we going to go? Development should happen hand in hand with the environment. Ultimately, we all need clean air to breathe. The pandemic was such a sad lesson to humanity — ironically so many died for lack of oxygen.