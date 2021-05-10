Supreme Court Bar Association thanks Raveena Tandon for sending 9 oxygen cylinders

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has thanked Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon for sending 9 oxygen cylinders amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi.
The letter by the SCBA read: "On behalf of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), I thank for sending 9 Oxygen Cylinders to SCBA.
"The continuing spike in Covid and lack of medical infrastructure in and around Delhi has hampered the admission of our members and their families in hospitals in the hour of need. The demise of 90 lawyers over the last few days is distressing and shocking."
"In this grim situation, you have come out to gift us 9 Oxygen Cylinders which shall be utilized by SCBA to save lives of our members and their families, who are unable to get admissions in hospitals and are dying in need of Oxygen. For this kind gesture, the SCBA shall always be grateful to you
"I wish you the best of health and hope for the well-being and safety of your loved ones," the SCBA added.
Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and others have come forward to contribute in order to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.
Earlier, Yash Raj Films also stepped forward and pledged to vaccinate the daily workers of the entire Hindi film industry. YRF also launched the 'Saathi' initiative to provide financial support to all the daily wage workers in Bollywood.
Meanwhile, according to the official data, the national capital recorded 12,651 new COVID-19 cases and 319 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases of COVID-19 in Delhi stand at 85,258.
(Inputs from ANI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)