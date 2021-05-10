Supreme Court Bar Association thanks Raveena Tandon for sending 9 oxygen cylinders

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has thanked Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon for sending 9 oxygen cylinders amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

The letter by the SCBA read: "On behalf of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), I thank for sending 9 Oxygen Cylinders to SCBA.

"The continuing spike in Covid and lack of medical infrastructure in and around Delhi has hampered the admission of our members and their families in hospitals in the hour of need. The demise of 90 lawyers over the last few days is distressing and shocking."

"In this grim situation, you have come out to gift us 9 Oxygen Cylinders which shall be utilized by SCBA to save lives of our members and their families, who are unable to get admissions in hospitals and are dying in need of Oxygen. For this kind gesture, the SCBA shall always be grateful to you

"I wish you the best of health and hope for the well-being and safety of your loved ones," the SCBA added.