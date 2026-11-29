Former England Cricket Captain Kevin Pietersen Makes A Surprise Entry Into Panchayat Season 5; VIDEO Goes Viral - WATCH |

Panchayat Season 5 comes with an unexpected twist as former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen makes his way into the world of Phulera. Prime Video unveiled a quirky promotional video featuring Kevin entering the village, where Aasif Khan introduces him with a twist. The video takes him through some of Phulera's most familiar and viral moments, giving fans a fun glimpse of the show's much-loved setting.

The promotional video begins with Kevin introducing himself, saying, "I'm a former England cricketer. I've travelled everywhere from London to Sydney, but there's no place in the world quite like Phulera." He is then seen embracing village life as he tries his hand at playing kancha, enjoys a cup of tea and even brushes his teeth the Phulera way.

Kevin later makes his way to the iconic Panchayat office, where he is greeted by the new Panchayat, played by Durgesh Kumar. Aasif Khan also makes an appearance in the video, delivering the introduction in a style reminiscent of Bigg Boss announcements. Towards the end, Kevin puts his own spin on the promotion as he dances to the show's popular theme song.

Panchayat Season 5 Release Date

The much-awaited fifth season of Panchayat is all set to premiere on December 3, 2026, on Prime Video. The makers announced the release date on November 18 with a new poster featuring Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar) and Banrakas, accompanied by the caption, "Thodi takraar thoda pyaar rahega, Phulera mein aapka intezaar rahega." The upcoming season will pick up after the change in Phulera's leadership, with Abhishek preparing to pursue his MBA while dealing with a hostile work environment under the new leadership.

The fifth season of Panchayat will explore the new power dynamics in Phulera after Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) takes over as the village Pradhan, with her husband Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) gaining influence in the panchayat. The change leaves former Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) struggling to adjust to life after losing his position. Meanwhile, Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) faces a difficult work environment under the new leadership as he prepares to pursue his MBA. His relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa) is also set to take a new turn, with the trailer hinting that he may finally speak to her parents about their future together.

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