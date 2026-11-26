'Vaibhav Will Score 500 In Tests': Kevin Pietersen Makes Huge Prediction After His Record Double Century Against UAE | X

Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's incredible batting has left former England captain Kevin Pietersen making a huge prediction about the teenager's future. After watching the 15-year-old smash a double century in just 52 balls against UAE A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, Pietersen believes he could score 500 runs in a single Test innings within the next five years.

Pietersen shared his prediction and wrote, "Here's a shout — Vaibhav will score a 500 in a Test Match within the next 5yrs!" His statement comes after Sooryavanshi produced one of the fastest innings in List A cricket history.

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The youngster smashed 204 runs off just 53 balls against UAE A, hitting 28 sixes and seven fours. He reached his century in only 28 balls before completing his double century in 52 deliveries.

His knock helped India A chase down a target of 250 runs in just 14.2 overs, winning the match by seven wickets and securing a place in the semi-finals.

Can Vaibhav Break Brian Lara's Record?

Pietersen's prediction is particularly interesting because the highest individual score in Test cricket belongs to West Indies legend Brian Lara. He scored an unbeaten 400 against England in 2004.

Lara also holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, having made 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994.

Sooryavanshi is still at the beginning of his cricket career, but his recent performances have already created big expectations. Pietersen's prediction has now added another big target to the list of records the young batter could chase in the coming years.