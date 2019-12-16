Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Payal Rohtagi's bail rejected, sent to jail till Dec 24

On Monday, Bollywood actress and model Payal Rohatgi who was arrested by Bundi police in Ahmedabad over objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, has been sent to eight day judicial custody by a local court in Bundi.
The actress was booked by the Bundi police under the IT Act on October 10 for the objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family. She was served a notice earlier this month and told to furnish a reply in this connection. "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia," tweeted Payal Rohatgi.
Rohatgi is known for making controversial statements often targeting the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family. The former Bigg Boss contestant has reinvented herself as a right winger on Twitter and has a string of controversies to her name.
She had made headlines when she criticised the people of Kerala for not banning cow slaughter in the state. After that, the actress aired her opinion about the Triple Talaq Ordinance and followed that up by expressing her opinions on ongoing social issues.
Payal Rohatgi who is away from the screen for a long time now, also calls herself a ‘proud Hindu and a Ram Bhakt’ as mentioned in her social media bio.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)