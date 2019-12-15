Uphold freedom of expression and allow Payal Rohatgi to say stupid things: Shashi Tharoor asks for actress' release

The Rajasthan Police on Sunday morning detained Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi from her Ahmedabad residence for interrogation in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has asked for the actress' release saying that the Freedom of Expression must be upheld. However, he added that the comments made by Rohatgi were tasteless and false, typical Sanghi drivel circulated on WhatsApp.

"There’s little doubt that the comments of @Payal_Rohatgi were tasteless & false, typical Sanghi drivel circulated on @whatsapp. But to arrest her is unwise: upholding freedom of expression means allowing her to say stupid things w’out police getting involved. She shd be released," Tharoor wrote on Twitter.