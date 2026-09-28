‘Footpath Pe Soya...’: Mithun Chakraborty Gets Candid About His ‘Beyond Struggle’ Journey And Fear Of Losing Stardom

Mithun Chakraborty recalled one of the most uncertain phases of his career in the latest episode of Farah Khan’s food vlog. Farah remembered him as the “first actor who started a hotel”. Talking about Hotel Monarch, Mithun revealed that he ventured into the hospitality business when his film career was going through a difficult phase and he was worried about his future.

Mithun Chakraborty About His Struggling Days

When Farah asked Mithun why he decided to open Monarch, the actor admitted that his films were not performing as expected and he feared his stardom was fading. He said, “That time my career was little (down). Picturein nahi chal rahi thi, chal rahi thi. Matlab jo actual status tha use mujhe lag raha tha ki main neeche ja raha hoon.”

Recalling that phase, Mithun said he spoke to his wife Yogeeta Bali and daughter Pinky about what would happen if his film career came to an end. He said, “So I told Pinky ki agar ye khatam ho gayi to mera stardom is over. Stardom over matlab wapas aana mushkil hai.”

The actor also remembered having three children at the time and worrying about how he would support his family if his acting career ended. Mithun said he did not want his children to face the hardships he had experienced in his own life.

He then recalled going to the hotel himself and spending nearly six months working to run the business. According to Mithun, Monarch eventually proved lucky for him, as his acting career picked up soon after. He remembered a phase when he was doing “one picture in one month”.

Farah also recalled her childhood, when Mithun would attend parties hosted by her uncle, K K Shukla, and would come primarily to enjoy the food. Reflecting on his journey, Mithun said, “My journey is beyond struggle.” He further recalled a time when he “Raste pe soya...footpath pe soya”

Farah praised Mithun for his remarkable journey, pointing out that he was among the few stars who rose from being a junior artist to becoming a major star in the film industry.