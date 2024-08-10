 'Flat & Digital Chest': Uorfi Javed Sparks In 'LED Display Top' On Mumbai Streets, Netizens React To Viral VIDEO
A video of her getting out of the car and entering a restaurant donning the digital display top with a mini black skirt went viral on the internet

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 08:52 PM IST
Uorfi Javed | Instagram

Fashion influencer Uorfi Javed once again grabbed the attention of the audience with her unique fashion statement. She made heads turn as she donned an LED display top on the streets of Mumbai. The LED displayed many quotes such as, dead inside, Diet Sabhya, flat chested, fashion at the airport, Orry not sorry, queen bebo, follow kar lo yaar and more.

A video of her getting out of the car and entering a restaurant donning the digital LED top with a mini black skirt went viral on the internet. She complimented the outfit with blue earrings, a high ponytail, and transparent heels. The clip shared by a paparazzo states, 'Lighting wali dress'.

The viral lighting LED display top and black mini skirt received mixed reviews from the netizens. While some praised the fashion influencer for her bold move, others trolled her for creating another disaster. One of the comments reads, "Her creativity brought fashion to the next level."

Another user commented, "She needs met gala, met gala need her."

The third user wrote, "But ye outfit Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Poonam Pandey kese pehnegi yaar."

User commented, "Flat chest, digital chest."

"Creativity level day by day," the comment reads.

Earlier, Uorfi set the internet soaring donning the multicolour Octopus dress in the streets of Mumbai. She often inspires fans with her unique style statements.

On the work front, Uorfi has been part of various shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She came into the limelight by being part of Bigg Boss OTT. She was also in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.

The influencer made actress her film debut with Ekta Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

