'F**k' To 'Dirty Indian': CBFC Removes Cuss Words, Modifies Scene With 'Body Exposure' In Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given U/A certificate to Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2. The Censor Board also asked the makers to make several changes in the film before its release in theatres on July 12. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. It is a sequel to the iconic 1996 Tamil film of the same name.

As per the certificate issued by the CBFC on July 4, the runtime of the film is three hours.

The makers have been asked to mute all the cuss words in Indian 2. They have been asked to remove 'Indian' from 'Dirty Indian' and replace the label 'Bribe market' from a particular scene. The work 'F**k' will also be removed.

The CBFC guidelines also stated that the size of static smoking disclaimers should increase and that its text should be in bold black on a white background. Besides this, the makers have been asked to modify a scene with body exposure.

About Indian 2

In Indian, Kamal Haasan portrayed two characters - Senapathy and his son Chandrabose. Senapathy, a freedom fighter and army veteran turned vigilante, is determined to eliminate corruption. On the other hand, his son does not share these principles. The movie concludes with Senapathy taking drastic measures, not even sparing his own son, for the country's greater good, and vowing to return whenever he is needed.

If reports are to be believed, in the sequel, Senapathy will return to India from Hong Kong to help someone who is in need.

Reportedly, Kamal Haasan and Shankar also confirmed the release of Indian 3 and they will begin its post-production work after the release of Indian 2.