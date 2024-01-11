'F**k Haters': Honey Singh Calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Indian Tarantino' As He Praises Animal

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is all praises for filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his latest film Animal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri among others, Animal has received polarised reviews from the audience as well as critics. While some lauded the director's vision and performances of the actors, others slammed the filmmaker for glorifying misogyny and violence.

Now, Honey Singh, who recently watched the film, called Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Indian Tarantino' and lauded Ranbir's performance.

Sharing a picture of Bobby from the film, the singer wrote, "Now got the chance to watch this amazing movie ANIMAL i must say @sandeepreddy.vanga is Indian TARANTINO ! Big up to the revolution in indian cinema fuck the haters ! Wat a screenplay n performances big up RANBIR KAPOOR #animalmovie."

Soon after the singer shared the post, some users trolled him for comparing Sandeep Reddy Vanga to American film director and screenwriter Quentin Tarantino.

"Indian Tarantino? Paji aap net band karke post kiya karo," a user commented. Another joked, "Bhai aap bhi ticket sasta hone ka intezar kr rhe the kya."

However, others agreed and lauded the singer for supporting Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

"So so happy that you came forward and praised this masterpiece pa ji. Some people dont understand art of cinema potray stories about both good and bad because people in real life are both good and bad. Kudos to you @yoyohoneysingh pa ji for standing beside talent," read a comment.

"For me it’s the best movie of 2023! It wasn’t distributed in the cinemas in France, I travelled to Belgium to watch it there. Can’t wait for it to come on OTT," wrote another user.

Animal revolves around a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film hit the big screens on December 1 and has already earned over Rs 550 crore in India.