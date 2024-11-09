 Final Destination, Candyman Actor Tony Todd Dies At 69 In LA
Final Destination, Candyman Actor Tony Todd Dies At 69 In LA

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Tony Todd, the actor best known for his portrayal of the killer in 'Candyman' and its 2021 sequel, as well as roles in the 'Final Destination' franchise and 'Platoon', passed away on November 6 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 69, reported Deadline. His representative confirmed the news to the Deadline, however, they have not shared the details about the cause of his death.

Born on December 4, 1954, in Washington, D.C., Todd pursued acting at the Eugene O'Neill National Actors Theatre Institute and Trinity Rep Conservatory.

His significant contributions to horror cinema, particularly his leading role in 1992's Candyman, led to his recognition with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the New York City Horror Film Festival.

Todd was also seen in the series 21 Jump Street, Night Court, MacGyver, Matlock, Jake and the Fatman, Law & Order, The X-Files, NYPD Blue, Beverly Hills 90210, Xena: Warrior Princess and Murder, She Wrote and Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager.

Todd also acted in the 1990 remake 'Night of the Living Dead' as Ben. His next big role likely is his most famous -- playing the mythical title creep with a hook for a hand in Candyman (1992), a character he reprised in the 2021 sequel of the same name, as per Deadline.

'Candyman' is a 2021 supernatural horror film directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and DaCosta. The film is a direct sequel to the 1992 film of the same name and the fourth film in the Candyman film series, based on the short story "The Forbidden" by Clive Barker and set between Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995) and Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999).

Todd continued to work steadily in film, TV and video games throughout the 21st century, reported Deadline.

