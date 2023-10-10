Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli Turns 50: RRR Actors Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is easily one of the most loved Indian directors who has also found a loyal global following post the mammoth success of Baahubali franchise and RRR.

As the filmmaker turns 50 on October 10, several celebs across leading Indian film industries took to social media to wish the revered director.

Favourite actor and younger brother-like figure Jr. NTR took to X, formerly known as Twitter to wish his 'Jakanna'.

The Devara actor tweeted, "Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Sending lots of love..."

Magadheera and RRR actor Ram Charan tweeted, "Truly adore my moments with you. Happiest Birthday @ssrajamouli Garu 🎂❤️❤️"

Actor Ajay Devgn, who extended a brief cameo in RRR as Alluri Venkatarama Raju, father of Alluri Sitharama Raju, played by Charan, also extended a warm wish to the director.

He shared, "Happy Birthday, Rajamouli Sir! Keep creating masterpieces that touch hearts worldwide 🌟"

SSMB 29 actor Mahesh Babu, who will collaborate next with Rajamouli, took to his X account to wish the filmmaker. He shared, "Wishing you a happy birthday @ssrajamouli sir! Here's to many more years of your cinematic brilliance!"

RAJAMOULI ON THE WORK FRONT

Meanwhile, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are likely to start prep on SSMB 29. More details about the film's development are awaited.

Following the glorious success of RRR, award-winning screenwriter and Rajamouli's father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad had confirmed a possible sequel of the film in the pipeline, but it is also being speculated that the filmmaker may not helm the sequel.

In other news, a possible cameo by the filmmaker is likely in Kalki 2898 AD.

