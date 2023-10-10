Happy Birthday S.S. Rajamouli: 8 Candid Pictures Of The Baahubali And RRR Filmmaker As He Turns 50 Today

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli of Baahubali and RRR fame has catapulted Telugu cinema to global visibility. His vision is unparalleled and his ability to draw out sincere, earnest performances from his actors remain unmatched. On his 50th birthday, let's take a look at some candid pictures from the filmmaker's Instagram that prove he possesses a child-like wonder towards his art

Instagram: S.S. Rajamouli