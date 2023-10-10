Happy Birthday S.S. Rajamouli: 8 Candid Pictures Of The Baahubali And RRR Filmmaker As He Turns 50 Today

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli of Baahubali and RRR fame has catapulted Telugu cinema to global visibility. His vision is unparalleled and his ability to draw out sincere, earnest performances from his actors remain unmatched. On his 50th birthday, let's take a look at some candid pictures from the filmmaker's Instagram that prove he possesses a child-like wonder towards his art
With a young Jr. NTR from the sets of Student No. 1, which was the debut film for both the actor and the filmmaker
Another one from the sets of Student No.1. It's very sweet to see how has this bromance evolved from their debut film till RRR
Day 1 from the sets of RRR in 2018 with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan
The grand Baahubali renunion at the Royal Albert Hall in London with actors Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and producer Shobu Yarlagadda
The filmmaker cherishes his rare fan moment with former Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni
When he met his God. With Steven Spielberg and elder brother/composer M.M Keeravani
Rajamouli engages in a candid conversation with filmmaker James Cameron, who had just watched RRR then with his wife
With 11-year old Violet McGraw of M3GAN fame, who presented him an award for RRR at the Hollywood Critics' Association Awards
