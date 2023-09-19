'Change It To Bharat': SS Rajamouli Schooled By Netizens Over Next Film Titled Made In India

Legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli took his fans by surprise on Tuesday as he announced his next film, titled Made In India. Currently basking in the overwhelming success of his last film RRR, which even won an Oscar, Rajamouli is now all set to bankroll a "biopic of Indian cinema" with his next.

While fans rejoiced as he dropped the announcement, a section of the internet schooled the filmmaker for naming it Made In India, and not Made In Bharat.

This comes amid the ongoing row over officially changing the name of our country from India to Bharat.

When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else.



Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:)



With immense pride,

Presenting MADE IN INDIA… pic.twitter.com/nsd0F7nHAJ — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 19, 2023

Netizens school SS Rajamouli

On Tuesday morning, Rajamouli took to his official social media handles to announce his film, Made In India, and stated that it is the biopic of the "Father Of Indian Cinema".

And within no time, netizens flooded his comments section, asking him to change the name of the film to 'Made In Bharat'.

"Please change title to made in Bharat," a user commented, while another wrote, "Made In Bharat Rajamouli sir".

Please change title to made in Bharat — Item (@ltemboyy_) September 19, 2023

"Made in Bharat" rajamouli sir — nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) September 19, 2023

Soon, it sparked a debate online, with one section urging him to change the title to Bharat, while another section defending him, stating that the country has been referred to as India ever since cinema was born here.

Rajamouli is yet to comment on the discussion.

About Made In India

Meanwhile, not much has been revealed about Made In India yet, except the fact that it will not be directed by Rajamouli himself, but by Nitin Kakkar.

While the filmmaker did not announce the name of the stars in the film, he wrote, "Our boys are ready and up for it".

Announcing the film, he went on to say, "When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it.. With immense pride, Presenting 'MADE IN INDIA". Dadasaheb Phalke is referred to as the Father of Indian Cinema.

Interestingly, the film also marks Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya's debut as a film producer.

