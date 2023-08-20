Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar Calls On Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh: Noted filmmaker and director Madhur Bhandarkar called on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in New Delhi on Sunday.

An official release said that the discussion between Khattar and the national film award winner Bhandarkar centered on the potential of filming movies in Haryana and the resulting employment opportunities.

Biplab Dev, a senior BJP leader and in-charge of Haryana, was also present on this occasion.

Stating that Khattar also informed Bhandarkar about the film policy of Haryana, the release said that the policy was designed to attract filmmakers and production houses by offering a wide range of incentives and support mechanisms. This policy aimed to position Haryana as a premier destination for filmmakers, catalysing economic growth through film-related activities, he added.

Bhandarkar wants to explore untapped potential of Haryana

On this occasion, Madhur Bhandarkar known for his thought-provoking films that reflected societal dynamics, expressed his interest about the untapped potential Haryana holds for the cinematic world which, he opined, could lead to the generation of numerous job opportunities in various film-related disciplines.

The attributes of Haryana were also discussed which made it an ideal backdrop for a diverse range of cinematic narratives.

