 'Film Found Its Place In The Universe': Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda's Fan Club Names A Star 'Saiyaara'; Actors Feel Overwhelmed
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Film Found Its Place In The Universe': Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda's Fan Club Names A Star 'Saiyaara'; Actors Feel Overwhelmed

'Film Found Its Place In The Universe': Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda's Fan Club Names A Star 'Saiyaara'; Actors Feel Overwhelmed

A fan club of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda did something very special for the Saiyaara stars. The fan club has named a star 'Saiyaara' as a gift to the actors. Ahaan and Aneet are overwhelmed with this gift, and they thanked the fan club for their gesture.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Ahaan Panday / Aneet Padda

Saiyaara is undoubtedly one of the most famous films of the year. Apart from becoming a blockbuster, the movie has touched the right chords of the audience's hearts. Recently, a fan club of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda did something special for them. They named a star 'Saiyaara', and took to Instagram to inform everyone about it.

The fan club posted, "Some love stories deserve to be remembered forever, not just on screen but in the universe itself. That’s why, as a gift for our fandom,I’ve named a star Saiyaara - so #Ahneet shines endlessly in the sky forever and ever and ever (sic)."

Read Also
Aneet Padda Says Her Grandfather Has Alzheimer's But Recognised Her In Saiyaara: 'He's Bedridden,...
article-image

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda React To This Special Gift

Ahaan and Aneet are overwhelmed with what the fan club has done for them. Ahaan commented, "The real star is you, thank you for shining so brightly, I remember the day Saiyaara left theatres, everything had happened and I hadn’t let any of it sink in. Seeing this now feels like the film found its place in the universe, somewhere in the galaxy where beautiful things go after they leave. My words don’t quite hold what I feel, because what I feel is too beautiful to be put into words, but this is magical beyond measure, thank you truly (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Alaya F Criticised For Intense '75 Hard' Challenge: Netizens Say, 'Very Unrealistic & Unhealthy Standards For Followers'
Alaya F Criticised For Intense '75 Hard' Challenge: Netizens Say, 'Very Unrealistic & Unhealthy Standards For Followers'
'Gareeb BCCI': Fans Upset Over Non-Streaming Of India-A vs Australia-A Match Featuring Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna
'Gareeb BCCI': Fans Upset Over Non-Streaming Of India-A vs Australia-A Match Featuring Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Derogatory Remarks Against India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Post Pakistan Match; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Derogatory Remarks Against India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Post Pakistan Match; Video
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 59 Manager/ Deputy Manager Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 59 Manager/ Deputy Manager Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here

Aneet wrote, "Sometimes I think the film ended. Then you do something like this and I realise stories don’t end, they just find new skies one star may be named Saiyaara, but the real galaxy has always been you all. Thank you for making our story feel infinite (sic)."

Read Also
Saiyaara OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Romantic Film...
article-image

Saiyaara OTT Release Date

Saiyaara started streaming on Netflix on September 12, 2025, and even on OTT, it is getting a good response. Talking about the box office collection of the movie, Saiyaara collected Rs. 329.20 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Film Found Its Place In The Universe': Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda's Fan Club Names A Star...

'Film Found Its Place In The Universe': Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda's Fan Club Names A Star...

Aabeer Gulaal Review: Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's Controversial Film Disappoints;...

Aabeer Gulaal Review: Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's Controversial Film Disappoints;...

Nafisa Ali Hints At Stage 4 Cancer, Resumes Chemotherapy After Doctors Rule Out Surgery: 'Had My PET...

Nafisa Ali Hints At Stage 4 Cancer, Resumes Chemotherapy After Doctors Rule Out Surgery: 'Had My PET...

'Raaste Pe Hie Dum Tod Dega': Jackie Shroff Shares Video Of An Ambulance Stuck In Mumbai Traffic -...

'Raaste Pe Hie Dum Tod Dega': Jackie Shroff Shares Video Of An Ambulance Stuck In Mumbai Traffic -...

'Usko Bahot Pasand Hai Attitude...': The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Actor Raghav Joyal Reveals Why Aryan...

'Usko Bahot Pasand Hai Attitude...': The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Actor Raghav Joyal Reveals Why Aryan...