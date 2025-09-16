'Film Found Its Place In The Universe': Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda's Fan Club Names A Star 'Saiyaara'; Actors Feel Overwhelmed

Instagram: Ahaan Panday / Aneet Padda

Saiyaara is undoubtedly one of the most famous films of the year. Apart from becoming a blockbuster, the movie has touched the right chords of the audience's hearts. Recently, a fan club of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda did something special for them. They named a star 'Saiyaara', and took to Instagram to inform everyone about it.

The fan club posted, "Some love stories deserve to be remembered forever, not just on screen but in the universe itself. That’s why, as a gift for our fandom,I’ve named a star Saiyaara - so #Ahneet shines endlessly in the sky forever and ever and ever (sic)."

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda React To This Special Gift

Ahaan and Aneet are overwhelmed with what the fan club has done for them. Ahaan commented, "The real star is you, thank you for shining so brightly, I remember the day Saiyaara left theatres, everything had happened and I hadn’t let any of it sink in. Seeing this now feels like the film found its place in the universe, somewhere in the galaxy where beautiful things go after they leave. My words don’t quite hold what I feel, because what I feel is too beautiful to be put into words, but this is magical beyond measure, thank you truly (sic)."

Aneet wrote, "Sometimes I think the film ended. Then you do something like this and I realise stories don’t end, they just find new skies one star may be named Saiyaara, but the real galaxy has always been you all. Thank you for making our story feel infinite (sic)."

Saiyaara OTT Release Date

Saiyaara started streaming on Netflix on September 12, 2025, and even on OTT, it is getting a good response. Talking about the box office collection of the movie, Saiyaara collected Rs. 329.20 crore.