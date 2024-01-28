 Fighter Box Office Day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore Mark
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFighter Box Office Day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore Mark

Fighter Box Office Day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore Mark

The film collected Rs 28 crore on January 27 and the total collection of the action entertainer has reached Rs 90 crore

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
article-image

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's action entertainer Fighter witnessed a drop in its box office numbers on January 27, i.e. the third day of its release. After a massive jump on its second day, which was also Republic Day, the film reportedly collected Rs 28 crore on Saturday. Fighter is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on Monday.

On January 26, Fighter's second day in theatres, the film earned a whopping Rs 39 crore, after an impressive Rs 24.60 crore on its first day. The total collection of the film has now mounted to Rs 90 crore as it managed to earn Rs 28 crore on Saturday.

Read Also
Arjun Kapoor Praises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter: 'Top Notch Filmmaking With Great...
article-image

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "The tremendous growth on Day 2 gives the film a solid chance to march forward… If Sat and Sun maintain the speed, a massive total is certainly on the cards… Frankly, it’s too early to guesstimate a figure for the *4-day extended weekend*, since *mass belt* and *spot bookings* can elevate the situation on Sat and Sun multifold… So let’s wait and watch."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released on a Thursday, instead of Friday which is usually the norm, to bank on the extended weekend of Republic Day, and they seem to have succeeded with their strategy. It is also the first big release of 2024, and the fact that it is laced with copious amounts of patriotism made it a perfect Republic Day release.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Read Also
Fighter Deleted Scenes: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Sizzling Beach Shots Removed From...
article-image

Fighter is set against the backdrop of the Pulwama attack by Pakistan and the subsequent air strikes conducted by India in the neighbouring country. The film has received rave reviews from the audience and is going strong in theatres with no major competition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Animal OTT Release Reignites Debate, Netizens Demand It's Removal From Netflix Like Nayanthara's...

Animal OTT Release Reignites Debate, Netizens Demand It's Removal From Netflix Like Nayanthara's...

Fighter Box Office Day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore Mark...

Fighter Box Office Day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore Mark...

Manisha Rani Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Shares Health Update (WATCH)

Manisha Rani Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Shares Health Update (WATCH)

Bengali Actress Sreela Majumdar Succumbs To Cancer At 65

Bengali Actress Sreela Majumdar Succumbs To Cancer At 65

Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Party Hard Post Lollapalooza Concert

Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Party Hard Post Lollapalooza Concert