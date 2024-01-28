Fighter Box Office Day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore Mark...

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's action entertainer Fighter witnessed a drop in its box office numbers on January 27, i.e. the third day of its release. After a massive jump on its second day, which was also Republic Day, the film reportedly collected Rs 28 crore on Saturday. Fighter is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on Monday.

On January 26, Fighter's second day in theatres, the film earned a whopping Rs 39 crore, after an impressive Rs 24.60 crore on its first day. The total collection of the film has now mounted to Rs 90 crore as it managed to earn Rs 28 crore on Saturday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "The tremendous growth on Day 2 gives the film a solid chance to march forward… If Sat and Sun maintain the speed, a massive total is certainly on the cards… Frankly, it’s too early to guesstimate a figure for the *4-day extended weekend*, since *mass belt* and *spot bookings* can elevate the situation on Sat and Sun multifold… So let’s wait and watch."

#Fighter sets #BO on 🔥🔥🔥, is EXTRAORDINARY on Day 2, benefits largely due to two factors: [i] Excellent feedback from audience and [ii] #RepublicDay holiday… Mass pockets - which underperformed on Day 1 - witness massive growth on Day 2, thus contributing to the impressive… pic.twitter.com/X0lCWS0AXs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2024

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released on a Thursday, instead of Friday which is usually the norm, to bank on the extended weekend of Republic Day, and they seem to have succeeded with their strategy. It is also the first big release of 2024, and the fact that it is laced with copious amounts of patriotism made it a perfect Republic Day release.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Fighter is set against the backdrop of the Pulwama attack by Pakistan and the subsequent air strikes conducted by India in the neighbouring country. The film has received rave reviews from the audience and is going strong in theatres with no major competition.