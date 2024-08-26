Female Writer Accuses Kaagaz 2 Director VK Prakash Of Trying To Kiss Her & Force Her On Bed: 'Was Afraid To File Complaint'

A young female writer accused Malayalam actor and director VK Prakash of misbehaving with her in a hotel room in Kollam under the pretext of discussing her story. The problems in Mollywood are growing as more allegations from actresses and other female celebs emerge, damaging the film industry's reputation.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, the actor-director asked the writer not to tell anyone about how he behaved with her as it would have tarnished his reputation.

In 2022, the young writer had called Prakash to pitch a story she wanted him to direct. "He had shown enthusiasm about my idea and agreed to discuss the story. I had told him many times that I could send him the story and continue the discussion only if he was interested," the writer told the news portal.

She said that the director was receptive and suggested they meet in person to go over the script in detail. When she mentioned the challenge of traveling from Kochi to Kollam, he informed that he will be going out of town and asked her to meet him as soon as possible.

Sharing details of the horrifying incident, which took place on April 4, 2022, the writer said that Prakash had reserved a room in a Kollam hotel for them. During the storytelling, Prakash interrupted and offered her drinks. He then asked if she was interested in acting.

Reportedly, when she turned down the acting role and insisted on being a scriptwriter, he read a scene and asked her to perform it. When she refused, Prakash allegedly tried to kiss her and pushed her onto the bed. She resisted, said she wanted to leave, and made it clear she was there only to talk about her script.

The woman said that Prakash left her room and went to his own, and she left for Kochi 15 minutes later. The next morning, she found several missed calls from him. When she called him back, he asked her not to damage his reputation and also sent her Rs 10,000 for her travel expenses.

"I did not confide in any friends and was afraid to file an official complaint. Now, I feel confident as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised protection and support to women who have faced such experiences while pursuing their dreams. I had admired his films and never expected him to behave this way. What I have said is true, and I stand by it. I have already lodged a complaint with the special investigation team," the writer told Mathrubhhumi.