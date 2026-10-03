‘Feeling Unsafe Is Concerning’: Farrhana Bhatt’s Team Reacts To Hyderabad Mob Incident Ahead Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Finale | Instagram/X

Farrhana Bhatt was in Hyderabad on Friday night, October 2, ahead of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale. The actress was mobbed by fans at SheGlam Expo Season 3. Following the incident, Farrhana’s talent management team, Young Filmistan, released a statement, saying, “Seeing anyone feeling uncomfortable or unsafe in such a situation is concerning.”

The management team said it understands the excitement among fans but stressed that safety must remain a priority. Farrhana later reshared the statement on her social media.

The statement began with Young Filmistan thanking fans for their love and enthusiasm towards Farrhana before addressing the overcrowding at the venue and the inconvenience caused to attendees. The team wrote, “The situation at the venue became extremely crowded and difficult to manage, which unfortunately resulted in pushing and jostling among people in the crowd, including women.”

The team further expressed concern over people, including women, feeling uncomfortable during the incident. It requested fans to be mindful of everyone’s safety, saying, “We understand when there is immense excitement around an artist, emotions can run high. However, the safety, dignity and comfort of everyone attending an event should always remain the priority.”

Young Filmistan also requested people to stop sharing videos of the incident, stating that circulating them could invite “unnecessary negativity or personal attacks”. The team maintained that Farrhana had come to Hyderabad with no intention of causing harm or discomfort to anyone.

Farrhana’s talent management team concluded the statement by calling for better crowd management at future public appearances. They wrote, “We sincerely hope that future public appearances involving large crowds are planned with adequate crowd control, security and entry/exit arrangements so that artists, visitors and especially women can enjoy such events safely and comfortably.”

Farrhana Bhatt is all set to go head-to-head with Avinash Mishra in the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, airing on October 3 and 4. The actress, who has emerged as one of the finalists this season, will be seen battling it out in the final leg of the stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty. Ahead of the finale, Farrhana got emotional while reflecting on her journey and admitted that she never expected to make it to the Top 5.