'Farzi' actor Shahid Kapoor: 'Earlier people used to comment on whether the film was good or bad but these days is all about box office numbers'

Pic: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor

After winning hearts with his varied performances on the big screen, Shahid Kapoor has taken the OTT plunge with Raj & DK’s Farzi. The crime thriller, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, also stars South sensation Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. Here, the actor talks about the true meaning of success, criticism, and more. Excerpts:

South films have been ruling the roost for a while. What is your take?

My point of view is why weren’t you discussing South movies then? Weren’t good films being made? So why now? No one speaks about quality films. I have done quality films that did not have great box office records. Some films do well and people talk about them. For the last two years, people have been only discussing this. Please appreciate good films and successful films too. That does not mean every successful film is good. It may have flaws but you still appreciate it.

Writing off films has become a trend now, which is not good because artistes feel people will love them till their films are successful. This is demotivating. My film Jersey explains how important it is for you to strive. I can connect with it deeply because I have worked hard for every film — be it Haider, Kabir Singh, Udta Punjab, Mausam, and also Farzi. We have to understand that what is qualitative must be appreciated. Right now we are only talking about success and people are running after numbers.

Go on...

Earlier people used to comment on whether the film was good or bad. These days they ask how many crores. What are the numbers it has made? Is it enough for the first week? This creates pressure and hence people are only running after numbers. You cannot chase success if you want to find success. Chase excellence and success will find you. That’s how it works but here we are forcing younger people to chase success. But that’s the learning curve. When you have challenges in front of you, you have to be a better version of yourself. I did Jersey, which didn’t do well. However, I learnt a lot more through this film than Kabir Singh. There are many things that you ask yourself. Destiny plays a part too. Jersey was a beautiful film but it got delayed and was released at the wrong time. I still think about it.

How do you take criticism?

All of us have to get used to criticism. On social media, there’s a lot of criticism. Earlier there were no such platforms but now there are. It’s difficult to insulate yourself on social media. As an actor you have to be careful what you put on a public platform.

Any criticism that you paid heed to?

A lot of times... My friends openly criticise me. A friend of mine once said that I am uptight and after some performances, she said I have finally relaxed. I used to not like it earlier but as you get more comfortable and confident you can receive criticism better. It’s important to receive, absorb, and think about it but it should not shake you up. I am happy to listen to them now. Nothing makes a difference to me as for the past 20 years, I have been hearing different versions from different people.

What about your wife Mira, how much does she criticise you?

Men should get used to listening to women. We are friends and candid with each other. My biggest critics are Mira and Ishaan (Khatter). They don’t spare me. Despite being older than them, they take advantage when they get a chance.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)