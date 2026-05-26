Farhan Akhtar Makes FIRST Public Appearance In Mumbai, Avoids Paparazzi Amid Don 3 Controversy With Ranveer Singh - VIDEO

Farhan Akhtar spotted amid Ranveer Singh-Don 3 row | Photo Via Instagram

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar made his first public appearance amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. This comes a day after Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued an indefinite non-cooperation directive against Ranveer following Farhan's complaint about the actor's exit from Don 3 just days before the shoot was set to begin, reportedly causing major financial losses.

Farhan Akhtar Spotted Amid Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Row

While Farhan has not officially reacted to the Don 3 controversy yet, he was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday evening (May 26), where he appeared to avoid interacting with paparazzi. A video of the filmmaker quickly stepping out of his car and heading inside without stopping for pictures has now gone viral on social media.

Check out the video:

Dressed casually, Farhan kept a low profile during the outing. His appearance comes at a time when Don 3 has been making headlines over reports of tensions between the makers and Ranveer.

Ranveer Singh Offers Prayers At Chamundeshwari Temple

Interestingly, Ranveer was also spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after the controversy erupted. The actor avoided posing for the paparazzi and kept his face covered with a mask during his airport appearance, which further fueled online discussions surrounding Don 3.

He visited the famous Chamundeshwari Temple in Karnataka to offer prayers. Videos from the temple visit surfaced online, showing the actor sitting on the ground during prayers and later posing with temple priests for photographs. Dressed in traditional attire, Ranveer appeared calm and composed during the spiritual visit.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Ranveer is currently enjoying strong box office success with his blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise, directed by Aditya Dhar.