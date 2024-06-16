Fardeen Khan Reveals He Wasn't Ready For His Debut Film Prem Aggan: 'Should Have Given More Time'

Actor Fardeen Khan made his acting debut with Prem Aggan in 1998. The film was produced and directed by his father, Feroz Khan. His performance in the film was not favourably regarded. Looking back at that time, Fardeen said that he was not ready for films, and should have worked harder to receive such a pricey project.

He said that he aspired to become a filmmaker, and acting was never his first choice. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he was questioned about what he wanted to do, and the actor revealed, “Filmmaking. That was my first choice.” He also expressed that it was a big mistake to become an actor.

Heeramandi actor stated that his father had received offers to launch him for several years before he entered the film industry, but finishing his schooling was very essential to them both. For him, acting wasn't his first choice, but he is glad that it happened. After finishing his studies when he returned from US, his father was working on Prem Aggan, and was suggested to launch Fardeen. The actor feels he found himself working on the project without any preparation.

According to Fardeen, “In terms of experience, I definitely lacked it. My language wasn’t my strength. I was very raw in many ways, and when I look back, it’s something that I feel I should have given more time. I should have had more time to prep and practice and get some acting experience. I wish that I had that chance. I don’t think I was ready when I look back."

On the work front, after 2010, now Fardeen made his comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. In the show, he played the role of Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed. The series was released on Netflix on May 1, 2024