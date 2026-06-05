Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan Take Playful Dig At Vashu Bhagnani As Actor Arrives Late For Shoot Amid ₹400 Crore Legal Battle

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan recently welcomed actor Varun Dhawan and his father, director David Dhawan, to her home for an episode of her YouTube show. What started as a light-hearted interaction soon grabbed attention after Farah made a playful remark involving veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani.

The joke comes at a time when Vashu Bhagnani and David Dhawan are reportedly involved in a legal dispute concerning music royalty rights linked to the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which hit the big screens on June 5.

During the episode, David Dhawan arrived before his son, while Varun made a slightly delayed entry carrying gifts. However, the presents were not meant for Farah. Instead, the actor brought them for Dilip, Farah's house help and a popular face on her YouTube channel.

As he walked in, Varun joked, "This is better than Trump's house. I got something for Dilip".

Farah immediately noticed that she had been left out and asked, "You didn't get anything for me? You came late". Varun responded with a smile, "You are not asking why I am late".

Sensing the perfect opportunity for a punchline, Farah quipped, "Did you go to meet Vashu ji?" Playing along, Varun replied, "That's what I went to handle".

The exchange caught the attention of fans, especially because of the ongoing legal battle involving Bhagnani.

What's The Dispute About?

The controversy centres around Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan. Vashu Bhagnani has filed a lawsuit against Tips Industries and other parties, alleging the unauthorised use of intellectual property associated with some of his earlier hit films, including Biwi No.1.

At the heart of the dispute is the recreated version of the popular song Chunari Chunari from Biwi No.1. Bhagnani has argued that while Tips owns the audio rights to the track, permissions related to the film-linked intellectual property and recreation rights still required his approval or involvement.

Earlier, during a virtual press conference, Bhagnani also spoke about his strained relationship with Varun Dhawan following their 2020 collaboration Coolie No. 1.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Very honestly, after this case, there is some bitterness in all relationships. But Varun hasn't called me in 2 years anyway. We made 'Coolie No. 1' in 2020, suffered a loss of INR 27 crore, he never even bothered to ask how I was doing. If he maintains the relationship, fine. If not, that's fine too. I lost a lot of money being with him. He is like my child, children make mistakes. Father and son, so be it".