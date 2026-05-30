'Contents Of The Story Are Misleading': PVR Inox Pictures Denies Taking Legal Action Against Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Films

Vashu Bhagnani / Jackky V Bhagnani | Instagram

Vashu Bhagnani has been in the news because of his dispute with the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. On Friday, it was reported that the filmmaker has filed a Rs. 400 crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries (Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani) and director David Dhawan.

Amid this, a report in Bollywood Hungama claimed that PVR Inox is planning to take legal action against Bhagnani's Puja Films over alleged dues from the Rs. 100 crore three-film deal that happened between them. However, PVR Inox took to Instagram to share a statement and called the report 'misleading'.

The statement read, "We have noted a recent media report concerning PVRINOX Pictures and Mr. Vashu Bhagnani. The contents of the story are misleading and speculative in nature and do not accurately reflect the facts or the nature of the relationship between the parties. PVRINOX Pictures and the Bhagnani family share a longstanding and cordial professional relationship built over years of collaboration and mutual respect. As with any business partners, commercial transactions and discussions are conducted directly between the parties concerned in the ordinary course of business. We do not believe it is appropriate to discuss the details of any commercial arrangements in the public domain."

PVR Inox Praises Vashu Bhagnani's Son Jackky Bhagnani

The statement further read, "We would also like to place on record our appreciation for Jackky Bhagnani's handling of all matters between the two companies. Jackky has consistently demonstrated professionalism and a deep commitment to carrying forward Vashu Ji's legacy. Our interactions with him have always been constructive and collaborative, and we greatly value the positive relationship that we have built over the years. We remain committed to maintaining strong relationships with our industry partners and conducting our business with transparency and professionalism. We request media outlets and stakeholders to exercise due diligence and refrain from drawing conclusions based on inaccurate and unverified reports (sic)."

Puja Films also shared the statement on Instagram and thanked PVR INOX Pictures for their kind words and continued support. The production house also wrote that they deeply value their longstanding relationship and look forward to many more successful collaborations in the future.