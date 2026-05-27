David Dhawan & Ramesh Taurani Call Vashu Bhagnani's Claims A 'Smear Campaign', Accuse Him Of Spreading Misinformation

Filmmaker David Dhawan and producer Ramesh Taurani responded to the allegations made by producer Vashu Bhagnani amid the ongoing legal dispute surrounding the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. In an official statement released on Wednesday, Dhawan and Taurani denied the accusations and described them as a “smear campaign driven by personal vendetta.”

The makers stated that a “series of baseless allegations” had been levelled against them by Vashu Bhagnani.

“It is amply clear to us that this is a smear campaign driven by personal vendetta, intended to derail the release of our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,” the statement read.

The statement also recalled their long association with Bhagnani, which reportedly dates back to 1995. According to the makers, they had extended support to him during the early phase of his career.

“When we generously offered him a 50 per cent partnership and a producer credit on a project for which we had laid out all the groundwork. Coolie No. 1 went on to become a massive box office hit and gave Mr. Bhagnani a kick-start in the industry.”

The statement further added, “Over the years, we continued to extend our heartfelt support and good wishes to him. It is out of respect for this long-standing relationship that we chose to remain silent until now.”

David Dhawan and Ramesh Taurani also accused Bhagnani of spreading misinformation through social media and questioned his decision to file a legal complaint in a court in Bihar instead of Mumbai.

“However, Mr. Bhagnani remains determined to spread misinformation via various platforms including social media. Suspiciously, he has also chosen to file a legal complaint in Kathihar court in Bihar - over 2000 kms away from Mumbai. He decided to take legal action against all associated with our film rather than engage in direct dialogue,” the statement read.

The makers also clarified that they are the “lawful owners” of the songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai, which are at the centre of the copyright dispute.

“We urge the public to not pay heed to such targeted negativity. We maintain that we are the absolute and lawful owners of the songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai. Since this matter is sub judice, this will be the only statement we shall be making at this time.”

“We have full faith in the legal system of our country and are confident that justice will prevail. To our beloved audiences, we promise a complete David Dhawan entertainer on the 5th of June, in a cinema near you. Satyameva Jayate. Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.”

The controversy began after Pooja Entertainment reportedly approached a Bihar court, alleging that its films, songs, and copyrighted content were being commercially exploited without permission by Tips Music. The court later reportedly granted interim protection and directed the involved parties to maintain status quo.

In response, Tips Music had earlier stated that it is the “lawful owner” of the music rights and has legally exploited them for nearly three decades through valid agreements.

Earlier this month, another statement issued by the makers claimed that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an original story and does not resemble any other film.

During the trailer launch event, Ramesh Taurani had attempted to downplay the issue, saying, “Everything is fine, and going ahead everything will get sorted, it's not a problem. And it's a sub judice matter so we are handling it.”

However, Vashu Bhagnani later dismissed those remarks on social media and insisted that the dispute remains unresolved.

“Nothing has been sorted with me till today. Saying 'everything is settled' in front of cameras does not change the truth. Nothing is over. The matter is in court, and the truth will come out there, not by passing the mic to someone else. Making such public claims while the matter is still in court is itself contempt of court.”