Anu Malik Defends Varun Dhawan's Chunnari Chunnari Remake Amid Criticism; Gets Trolled: 'New Song Is Terrible'

Veteran music composer Anu Malik came out in support of the recreated version of the iconic song Chunnari Chunnari in Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, even as the remake received mixed reactions from audiences online.

The recreated track, also starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, has sparked debate among cinephiles and music lovers ever since its release. While many fans criticised the remix culture and compared it to the original version from Biwi No.1, Anu Malik defended the revamped track.

The composer, who had originally worked on the 1999 hit starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, called the song timeless and expressed excitement over its new version. Sharing a video on Instagram, Anu praised Varun's performance and said the song still carries the same magic.

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"Guys, it's been so long since I saw the song on a superstar... on Varun Dhawan's face. Earlier also this song was super hit when it came on Salman Khan. And Salman Khan took it to a different level," he said in the video.

"And today again when I saw Varun, I was jumping with joy. What a dance, those girls are looking so beautiful. Pehle bhi gaana super hit tha, aaj bhi super hit aur kal bhi super hit rahega. (The song was a superhit earlier, it's a superhit today, and it will remain a superhit tomorrow as well)," he added.

The composer further said, "I'm looking forward to the film. David Dhawan ki koi bhi film aur Anu Malik toh dekhta hi dekhta hai. Itna kaam kiya hai David ke saath aur kya director hai (Any film by David Dhawan is always worth watching. I've worked so much with David, and what a director he is). Looking forward to Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Varun, tu kya nacha hai yaar. Kya lag raha hai gaana. Congratulations."

However, Anu Malik himself also faced trolling on social media after sharing the video. Several users criticised him for supporting the remake and accused Bollywood of relying too heavily on recreated songs instead of original music.

"Lack of originality or copy karke thak gaye," wrote a use in the comments section of his post. Another commented, "Sach bol do."

"Sir lekin aap k is iconic song ka itna ganda version dekh k afsos hua," read another comment.

"New song is terrible and you know it," another comment read.

"Oh bhai. Kya legendary song ki ma behn kr di. Q allow krte ho ye sb. Its one of my fav songs n they fu*king destroyed it," another user lashed out at the makers.

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai revolves around a man desperate to become a father who lands in a chaotic situation involving two women. The film also stars Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mouni Roy.