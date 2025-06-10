 Fan Jumps On Stage During Katy Perry's Concert, Singer Shrieks As He Puts Arm Around Her & Dances (VIDEO)
Singer-songwriter Katy Perry had a shocking encounter during her Sydney concert recently after a fan jumped on the stage and danced by putting an arm around her shoulder. The singer was visibly taken aback, and she shrieked, before moving away and continuing with her performance. The intruder was dragged off the stage by the security personnel.

June 10, 2025
A shocked Perry was seen shrieking and trying to make sense of the situation before moving away from the fan.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Perry can be seen singing her track, Hot N Cold, when a fan jumped on the stage and rushed towards her. Before the singer could realise what happened, he put an arm around her shoulder and started jumping and dancing. A shocked Perry was seen shrieking and trying to make sense of the situation before moving away from the fan.

Despite the intrusion, the 40-year-old singer did not stop her performance and continued singing her 2008 hit. As fans roared over the incident, Perry was said, "Well, there's never going to be another show like this. So just enjoy it, Sydney!"

By then, two security personnel rushed to the stage and caught hold of the fan, and wrangled him out of the stage, back into the audience.

Perry's concerts have been making headlines for quite some time now. During her May 17 concert in Las Vegas, the singer had a major wardrobe malfunction while performing the 2012 track, Part of Me. During the song, as she ran along the stage's runway while wearing a cone bra, it snapped open, threatening to bring her top away from her chest.

However, she slowed down and changed her moves to cover up the malfunction before ultimately getting help.

