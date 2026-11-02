'Family Show RIP': Rajveer Dey And Nandini Dutta's Intimate Moment Under Jacket On Bigg Boss Bangla 3 Sparks Outrage; Fans React 'Aashiqui 2 Recreated' - VIDEO | X

The Bigg Boss franchise has been making headlines, with controversies surrounding various editions of the reality show. Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3, in particular, is facing heavy trolling over an intimate moment between contestants Nandini Dutta and Rajveer Dey. Following the announcement of Nandini's eviction from the house, an emotional Rajveer was seen getting close to her. He later covered himself and Nandini with his jacket before sharing a kiss.

The moment did not go down well with viewers, who questioned the contestants' behaviour on national television. Several social media users also raised questions about the show's family-friendly image, with Bigg Boss Bangla receiving considerable backlash online. Reacting to the viral moment, one user commented, "Bangla Bigg Boss! What's this?" Seeing Rajvir take out his jacket and later get intimate with Nandini, a user wrote, "Ashiqui 2 recreated in Bigg Boss Bangla." Seeing the latest episode, one tweeted, "Family show. R.I .P." Annother calling out Bigg Boss Bangla, labeling Rajveer-Nandini moment to be "disgusting."

Bangla bigg Boss !! 🫣🙃 What's this ? #BiggbossBangl3 #Biggboss3Bangla https://t.co/4MYXdmKVwP — ʝєяяу♡ (@preeti177) November 2, 2026

Ashiqui 2 recreated in Bigg Boss Bangla. Rajveer Nandini ke blazer er tolay Darun Darun It was emotional tho, but kichu ta toh acting korlo i moneholo #BiggBossBangla #biggbossbangla https://t.co/jtD7jTZjOl — Spidey🕸️🕷️ (@kkr_russell) November 1, 2026

Family show. R.I .P 😤🤡💀 https://t.co/m4tD51idto — ᴊᴇɴɪ ᴄʜᴏᴄʟᴀᴛɪᴇ🍫 (@Jeni__Vijay_) November 2, 2026

@Jeni__Vijay_ Disgusting BB Bangla 😑😑 — mahmud... (@mahmud359) November 2, 2026

Bigg Boss Malayalam and Bangla serving proper gold couple content and we are stuck with (not so) bhai-behen content in Hindi. 😒 — A 🤙🏻 Sid 💫 (@TheBiggBossGirl) November 2, 2026

In the latest episode, Rajveer broke down in tears after Nandini was announced as the next contestant to be evicted from the show. While bidding her goodbye, he shared a kiss with her. However, this is not the first time the two have been seen getting intimate on national television. They have often been spotted hugging and kissing passionately inside the house. Their behaviour even caught the attention of host Sourav Ganguly, who questioned their actions on a family show and warned that if such incidents continued, they could face eviction from the show.

However, there is a twist in the tale. Nandini has not been eliminated from the Bigg Boss Bangla house but has instead been sent to the secret room. It remains to be seen how long she will stay there before making her return to the house.

Nandini Dutta is a Bengali television and OTT actress who began her acting career in 2019 with the show Ekhane Akash Neel. She gained recognition for her performances in Basanta Bilash Messbari, Ram Krishnaa and Dui Shalik. She has also featured in the web series Bodhon. On the other hand, Rajveer Dey is an actor and model from Siliguri, West Bengal. He gained recognition after participating in MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand in 2023. He also made his television debut in 2020 and has appeared in television serials and brand advertisements. He entered Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 as a wildcard contestant.