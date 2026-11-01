Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Neha Fathima's Parents Get Emotional, Ask Her To Quit After She Proposed To Santhosh Raj Aka Tashi - VIDEO

In a first for Bigg Boss Malayalam 8, the parents of contestant Neha Fathima will enter the show during a weekend episode to ask her to leave the reality show and return home. This came after she reportedly proposed to Santhosh Raj, aka Tashi, on the show.

The upcoming episode's promo shows Neha's parents getting emotional as they express their concerns over her conduct inside the house and tell her that she is being used by fellow contestants.

The teaser for the upcoming episode shows host Mohanlal welcoming Neha's parents onto the stage. Both appear emotional as they question her decisions inside the house.

"Neha, do you remember us? We don't think you do," her father asks her in the promo.

So, on Bigg Boss Malayalam, Neha Fathima’s parents came on stage to take their daughter back after she proposed to a Hindu contestant, Santhosh Raj, on the show. https://t.co/JVr2Y7jPDa — Sharanya Shettyy (@Sharanyashettyy) November 1, 2026

Her mother is also seen breaking down while questioning Neha for continuing to play the game despite being asked not to. She expresses concern that Neha is getting emotionally attached and that other contestants might be taking advantage of her feelings.

"All of them are playing the game. But you are holding on to emotions. You are being used. You are playing that game we asked you not to play. You are holding on to a hope, no? I am feeling 100 per cent more of its hurt," Neha's mother says through tears.

Towards the end of the teaser, Mohanlal reveals that Neha's parents have come with a specific request. He also shares that he understands their emotions as a father himself. "I am also the father of a daughter. They are here, adamant that they want to take Neha back home," the host says.

Neha appears visibly shattered after hearing her parents' words. Whether she will decide to leave the reality show or continue her journey remains to be seen. Viewers will have to wait for the episode to find out what happens next.

Why Are Neha's Parents Upset With Her In Bigg Boss Malayalam 8?

For the unversed, Neha recently confessed her feelings for fellow contestant Tashi inside the Bigg Boss house. She told him that she would like to take their relationship forward after the show, provided her parents agree.

Her confession came shortly after she reacted angrily upon learning that Tashi had been flirting with fellow contestant Vedangi. Following the incident, Tashi assured Neha that he had no such intentions towards Vedangi.

In an earlier episode, Tashi had also confessed his love for Neha while speaking to another contestant, Mridhula.