'Family Man 2' actor Sharib Hashmi opens up about working in the web series, Manoj Bajpayee, and more

Sharib Hashmi, the actor who made his presence felt in Bollywood with a scintillating performance in the National Award-winning movie, Filmistaan, and recently won hearts with his performance in Sharad Kelkar-starrer, Darbaan, is all set to take the OTT by storm as JK Talpade in the web series Family Man 2. And, while the fans of the series are flooding social media platforms asking whereabouts of India’s favourite spy Shrikant, essayed by Manoj Bajpayee, his most reliable sidekick, JK (Sharib Hashmi) speaks to the Cinema Journal about the Family Man series, working with Manoj Bajpayee, censorship on OTT platforms and more…

Tell us about your character, JK Talpade, in the new season. How different is it from the first one?

Mausam ke badlne se hum apna character nahi badalte! (laughs) My character is still the same. There is no such ‘transition’ in my character. Yes, there are some surprises and newness in everyone’s characters. There are new characters on board, along with the old ones. People really loved JK in the first season, and my intention is to keep him intact so that people love him in season two as well. Kabhi kabhi kuch naya karne ke chakkar mein log gadbad bhi kar dete hain! So why break when it’s not bending.