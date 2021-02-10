'Family Man 2' actor Sharib Hashmi opens up about working in the web series, Manoj Bajpayee, and more

Sharib Hashmi, the actor who made his presence felt in Bollywood with a scintillating performance in the National Award-winning movie, Filmistaan, and recently won hearts with his performance in Sharad Kelkar-starrer, Darbaan, is all set to take the OTT by storm as JK Talpade in the web series Family Man 2. And, while the fans of the series are flooding social media platforms asking whereabouts of India’s favourite spy Shrikant, essayed by Manoj Bajpayee, his most reliable sidekick, JK (Sharib Hashmi) speaks to the Cinema Journal about the Family Man series, working with Manoj Bajpayee, censorship on OTT platforms and more…
Tell us about your character, JK Talpade, in the new season. How different is it from the first one?
Mausam ke badlne se hum apna character nahi badalte! (laughs) My character is still the same. There is no such ‘transition’ in my character. Yes, there are some surprises and newness in everyone’s characters. There are new characters on board, along with the old ones. People really loved JK in the first season, and my intention is to keep him intact so that people love him in season two as well. Kabhi kabhi kuch naya karne ke chakkar mein log gadbad bhi kar dete hain! So why break when it’s not bending.
How has your journey been as an actor in Family Man series?
My journey as an actor has been amazing. I’m thankful to Raj and DK (Directors, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.) for giving me this opportunity. I’m also thankful to Vaibhav Vishant, our casting director, who pushed me and encouraged me to essay the role of JK Talpade. Initially, my character was supposed be a Bengali character called Ghosh, lekin Raj aur DK ko main kahin se bhi Bengali nahi nazar aa raha tha! Then, during the audition they asked me where I was from. When I told them that I was born and brought up in Mumbai they decided to turn into a Marathi character, and that’s how Talpade was born.
What kind of prep did you do to play a spy in the series?
I don’t believe in preparations. I follow my instincts and I surrender myself to the director. And, the script of Family Man 2 is so strong that there was no need to undergo any so called ‘physical transformation’, which other celebs usually do. There was no need of any special preparations. I just grew a moustache.
You are sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee. What was working with him like?
For me it’s like going to a school every day. I wish I get to work with him every day, in every film. Not just acting, I have learnt so many life lessons from him. I’ve been his fan from the time I saw him in Satya, and sharing screen space with him was like a dream come true. It’s never a dull moment with him. I’m feel very fortunate that’s all I can say…
What should audience expect from Family Man 2?
Everything what you saw in first season, the fun, the thrill, adventure and excitement is going to double up in season two. It’s going to be a joyride for the audience. And people who are waiting for Family Man 2, their wait is going to be worth it.