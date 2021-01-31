Manoj Bajpaaye's 'The Family Man 2' premiere to be postponed in wake of 'Tandav' and 'Mirzapur' controversy?

The release of the much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's critically-acclaimed web series "The Family Man" may get delayed, following the controversy around the streaming platform's shows "Tandav" and "Mirzapur".

Fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, "The Family Man" season two is slated to be released on February 12.

According to sources, the release of the show will be postponed in wake of the ongoing stir against the streamer and its shows "Tandav" and "Mirzapur".

"The streaming platform is talking, debating about delaying the release of the show," source close to the development told PTI.