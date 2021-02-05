Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man' season 2 delayed, confirm creators Raj and DK

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Friday announced that the second season of their critically-acclaimed Amazon series "The Family Man" has been delayed.

The streamer had previously revealed that the sophomore chapter of the spy drama would bow out on February 12 this year.

In a statement on Instagram, the creators said that the new season will premiere in "summer".

"We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of 'The Family Man'. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love!" they said in a statement.

"We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kicka** season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can't wait to bring it to you!" they added.

A source close to the show had previously told PTI that its second season may get pushed due to controversy around the streaming platform's shows "Tandav" and "Mirzapur".

"The streaming platform is talking, debating about delaying the release of the show," the source had said.