'Fake News Is A Rampant Reality...': Ranveer Allahbadia DENIES Calling Kunal Kamra 'Haathi' Over His Mahabharat 'Mythology' Remark

Ranveer Allahbadia reacts to viral Kunal Kamra 'haathi' post | Photo Via Instagram

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, has reacted to the controversy surrounding an alleged comment targeting comedian Kunal Kamra after a recent episode of Gaurav Kapoor's show Lie Hard sparked a debate over whether the Mahabharat should be referred to as 'mythology' rather than history.

A viral social media post falsely attributed a body-shaming remark to Ranveer, in which he allegedly called Kamra a “haathi” (elephant) and made a derogatory comment about his appearance. Ranveer has now denied making any such statement.

Ranveer Allahbadia Reacts To Viral Kunal Kamra 'Haathi' Post

Reacting to the controversy, Ranveer took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Didn't say anything about Kunal Kamra. Fake news is a rampant reality of our times. Too busy building to be speaking ill about others. All the best to everyone."

Check it out:

Ranveer Allahbadia's Alleged Comment

The alleged post attributed to Ranveer read, “The biggest myth is this haathi having a working brain inside that bald head.” However, Ranveer has clarified that he did not make the comment, dismissing the viral claim as fake.

What Did Kunal Kamra Say?

The controversy stems from an episode of Lie Hard featuring Gaurav Kapoor, Shubham Gaur, Jaspreet Singh and Sunil Sharma, aka Rofl Gandhi. During the episode, one of the guests was required to present a statement, while the others had to guess whether it was true or false.

Rofl Gandhi presented a false statement about missing an examination while helping someone involved in a road accident. As part of his fabricated story, he mentioned that the accident had taken place near Kurukshetra.

This led to a discussion about the geographical location of Kurukshetra. Rofl Gandhi said, “When people of UP wanted to fight, they went to Kurukshetra during Mahabharat.” Gaurav Kapoor then jokingly asked whether he meant the Kurukshetra war or the Battle of Panipat.

Kunal Kamra subsequently joined the conversation and said, “Don’t mix history and mythology. They are different.” Shubham Gaur responded, “What mythology, man! That’s my history.”

Following the backlash, Kamra later explained his comments about history and mythology and maintained that the two terms have different meanings. He ended his post by saying, “Now you can go back to abusing me.”

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Amid the controversy, Ranveer's clarification makes it clear that he has denied making the alleged “haathi” remark against Kamra.