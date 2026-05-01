'Don't Give A F*ck...': Ranveer Allahbadia's Ex-Girlfriend Nikki Sharma Shares Cryptic Note After He Confirms Relationship With Juhi Bhatt

Nikki Sharma Shares Cryptic Post After Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms New Relationship | Photo Via Instagram

Popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, who has been rumoured to be dating influencer Juhi Bhatt for months, recently confirmed his relationship and made it Instagram official by sharing photos from their vacation to Maasai Mara, Kenya. Days later, Ranveer’s alleged ex-girlfriend and actress Nikki Sharma shared a cryptic note on her social media handle.

Nikki Sharma Shares Cryptic Post After Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms New Relationship

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 30, Nikki shared a meme video that read, "I'm sorry babe I'm on 1200 mg of Ashwagandha and magnesium glycinate idgaf no more."

Ranveer Allahbadia Goes Instagram Official With Juhi Bhatt

Ranveer shared romantic photos from Maasai Mara, Kenya with Juhi, surprising his fans and followers by posting pictures with her.

Earlier, he had only shared Ghibli-inspired AI-generated pictures with Juhi to avoid revealing her face, but he has now made it Instagram official. Sharing adorable photos on his Instagram handle, Ranveer wrote, "Sun, moon, stars & everything in between. Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world's negatives? I have. #HardLaunchFromTheMara."

Earlier, Ranveer and Juhi were seen together attending a Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After paparazzi spotted them rushing to the stadium, Ranveer told a photographer that he was in a hurry and was with his girlfriend, as they approached to click pictures, with Juhi walking beside him.

Ranveer Allahbadia, Juhi Bhatt Dating Rumours

Rumours of Ranveer and Juhi dating began in October 2025 after they shared similar photos from their Diwali celebrations. While neither revealed their faces, the pictures featured matching backgrounds and décor.Ranveer, who was in a relationship with actress Nikki Sharma, would often share pictures with her on his social media handle but kept her identity private by covering her face with a sunflower emoji.

Ranveer, who was in a relationship with actress Nikki Sharma, would often share pictures with her on his social media handle but kept her identity private by covering her face with a sunflower emoji.

Rumours about their breakup began circulating after Ranveer unfollowed Nikki on Instagram.

Work Front

Ranveer will next be seen on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, alongside Samay Raina. The episode is set to release on May 2 on Netflix.