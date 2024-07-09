'Fake, Misleading': Bhuvan Bam Files Police Complaint After His Deepfake Video Urging People To Invest In Tennis Goes Viral

YouTube sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam has alerted his fans about a fake video of him being circulated on social media. The video falsely represents Bhuvan urging people to invest in tennis through a certain bookie's predictions.

Bhuvan addressed the issue directly, urging people to be cautious, "I want to alert all my fans and followers about a deepfake video of me that is making the rounds on social media. This video is completely fake and misleading, encouraging people to invest in tennis through predictions by a certain bookie."

Bhuvan's team quickly took action and filed a formal complaint at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, highlighting the misleading nature of the fake video. The police are currently investigating the matter.

"My team has already filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police station, and they are investigating the matter. I humbly request everyone not to fall for this video. Please stay safe and avoid making any investments that might lead to trouble or financial loss. It's crucial to be vigilant and not get trapped by these deceitful baits."

Bhuvan, who began his career by posting a video mocking a news reporter who asked a woman insensitive questions about her son's death, started his YouTube channel in 2015.

He will be seen in the second season of 'Taaza Khabar'. The fantasy comedy thriller, directed by Himank Gaur, also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, J. D. Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathamesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and Shilpa Shukla. It traces the story of a sanitation worker who can predict the future.