Faizan Khan Seeks Apology From Ayesha Khan For Tarnishing Munawar Faruqui's Reputation

After Ayesha's entry in the show, many personal subjects have stirred conversation on Munawar. She made several shocking claims related to Munawar in the show, and said that he lied and was two-timing. Faizan, who is famous for the dating reality show 'Datebaazi' said: "Munawar is the winner of 'Bigg Boss 17'. He is the champion inside because of whom the audience is watching the show. The show is getting viral because of him, and it's TRP is increasing." "Ayesha has come with the plan to defame the image of Munawar. She has forgotten that his fans will not leave him alone, and if she thinks that Munawar is alone, then Faizan Ansari is with him. I will keep supporting him till he wins the trophy," he said.

Faizan shared that Munawar has been trapped inside. "Ayesha knows that Munawar is running the show, so she is planning accordingly, and is being friends with him. Munawar is an honest man, he is a bit afraid. Ayesha is geeting support because of Munawar inside the house, so she is utilising that. Ayesha is an actress and she is acting inside. She is fake. She should not do this. I have taken action against her and she will face problems once she comes outside," he said.

Faizan, who has worked with Salman Khan's sister Shweta Rohira for magazines as a cover model, has expressed his love for Munawar. "We won't let his image degrade, and my legal team has filed a defamation case, she has to come to the police station, and go to the court. I want Ayesha to apologise to Munawar, and the makers should evict her soon from the house," added Faizan. Ayesha has also said that Munawar's claim of staying with his son for six months is completely a lie. She and Munawar have been together for the last two months and did not see his son. The actress has also said that cheating is a pattern for Munawar.