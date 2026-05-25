Fact Check: Paresh Rawal Is Still Part Of Hera Pheri 3, Viral Reports Are Old

Paresh Rawal | File photo

Fans of Hera Pheri 3 were left confused over the weekend after several reports claimed that veteran actor Paresh Rawal had once again quit the much-awaited comedy franchise. However, the viral reports are not new developments but are actually based on year-old information that first surfaced in 2025.

The confusion began after multiple outlets published stories stating that Paresh Rawal had returned his signing amount for the film along with 15 per cent annual interest and additional compensation for stepping away from the project. The details spread across social media, leaving fans worried about the future of the beloved character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte.

Interestingly, Bollywood Hungama stated that the information being circulated now was originally reported exactly a year ago by them. In 2025, their report had claimed that Akshay's production house, Cape of Good Films, had sued Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 crore after he allegedly exited the project. It was later reported that the actor had returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakh with 15 per cent interest per annum, along with some extra compensation.

At the time, reports had also revealed that the actor was supposed to receive a total fee of Rs 15 crore for the film. Out of this amount, he had reportedly received Rs 11 lakh as the signing amount, while the remaining Rs 14.89 crore was to be paid after the film’s release.

A source had then said informed the portal, “The senior actor had reservations about this clause. Also, the film’s principal shoot was to commence sometime next year. This means that Hera Pheri 3 was unlikely to be released before late 2026 or in the year 2027. In short, Paresh would have had to wait for nearly two years to get the rest of his acting fees.”

However, shortly after the controversy last year, the matter was reportedly resolved between Paresh Rawal and Akshay, and the actor returned to the franchise.

Another clue that proves the reports are outdated is the timeline mentioned in the old article itself. The reports currently being reshared still state that Paresh would have to wait nearly two years for the remaining payment if the film released in late 2026 or 2027. Since it is already 2026 now, the timeline clearly does not match up.

Despite the misleading reports going viral again, fans can relax. As of now, there is no fresh development suggesting that Paresh Rawal has quit Hera Pheri 3 again, and Baburao is still expected to be part of the much-loved franchise whenever the film finally goes on floors.