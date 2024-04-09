'Face Like Yours Can't Have Cleavage': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Recalls Filmmaker's Bizarre Advice When She Tried To Be 'Bold'

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who made her debut in Bollywood with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, was earlier married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur for eight years; however, they called it off in 2007. In a recent interview with Zoom, the actress recalled her filmmaker friend Ken Ghosh's bizarre advice at a party.

She said, “Ken Ghosh, in fact, I had met him at a party, and I was trying to be bold and provocative. He said, ‘Suchi, what are you doing? A face like yours cannot have a cleavage’.” Suchitra said that ‘when you have a child, your options close’, as she addressed her equation with Shehkar Kapur. “You have to be nice because it’s no longer about you or the other person, it’s about the child. We are civil people, and we continue to remain civil. Our feelings don’t matter. You do what needs to be done, not what you feel like doing,” she said.

Further, she said that she went through a lot of confusion after she got divorced. "Everybody was telling me that I have to find a partner, and that I wouldn’t be able to manage alone. I started believing that maybe I have to find someone. Toh jo bhi mile, party mein, yahan wahan. Then it became a joke."

On the work front, Suchitra will be next seen in the play Ek Haan alongside Shekhar Suman.