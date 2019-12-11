Eye of the Tiger: Taimur can't take his eyes off cake while posing for Pataudi family pic

Sharmila Tagore recently turned 75, in the presence of family members and near ones. We already told you that all of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu travelled to their ancestral Pataudi Palace in Haryana’s Pataudi village.
They later went to Rajasthan where Sharmila ushered in her special day. The celebration was about the family heading out for a jungle safari. And the birthday woman also cut a lovely cake.
Soha took to Instagram to share a picture of the whole family while Sharmila cuts her birthday cake. The little ones, Taimur and Inaaya, have their eyes fixed on the chocolate cake!
“With so many people in one frame it’s impossible to get a shot where everyone’s eyes are open (sorry bhai) or where everyone is looking at the camera – Tim and Inni have eyes only for the cake ???? ! Happy Birthday Amman ❤️08.12.19 #sherbagh,” wrote Soha.
Check out the photo here.
We also came across plenty of pictures of Inaaya and Taimur chilling in the Pataudi palace. Both Saif and Kareena head there whenever they have some time, and it certainly turns out to be a great holiday for little Tim!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)