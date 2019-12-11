Eye of the Tiger: Taimur can't take his eyes off cake while posing for Pataudi family pic

Soha took to Instagram to share a picture of the whole family while Sharmila cuts her birthday cake. The little ones, Taimur and Inaaya, have their eyes fixed on the chocolate cake!

“With so many people in one frame it’s impossible to get a shot where everyone’s eyes are open (sorry bhai) or where everyone is looking at the camera – Tim and Inni have eyes only for the cake ???? ! Happy Birthday Amman ❤️08.12.19 #sherbagh,” wrote Soha.

Check out the photo here.