Sukumar Shares ₹1 Lakh Cheque After Losing Aakasamlo Oka Tara Bet | Instagram

Pushpa director Sukumar lost a Rs 1 lakh bet to filmmaker Allu Aravind after failing to watch Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara without shedding tears. Aravind had challenged Sukumar to watch the science-fiction drama without getting emotional, promising him Rs 1 crore if he managed to do so. However, the director couldn't hold back his tears and ended up paying the penalty.

Sukumar Loses Bet After Crying During Aakasamlo Oka Tara

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sukumar shared a picture of Allu Aravind along with a Rs 1 lakh cheque addressed to the filmmaker. Revealing how he lost the challenge, he shared that Aravind had called him with an unusual recommendation.

Sukumar wrote, "Yesterday I got a call from Aravind Gaaru and had an interesting challenge for me..Hey Sukumar, go and watch AOT..! If you come out of the theatre without shedding tears, I will give you 1 crore. If not you give 1 lakh. Whattttt an expensive recommendation sir."

Check it out:

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Aakasamlo Oka Tara Cast

Presented by Allu Aravind, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is directed by Pavan Sadineni and was released in theatres on November 20. The science-fiction drama stars Dulquer Salmaan alongside Satvika Veeravalli (in her debut), Shruti Haasan, and Ruhani Sharma.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Day 9

According to Sacnilk, on Day 9, Aakasamlo Oka Tara collected Rs 4.50 crore net across 2,275 shows, including Rs 2.74 crore from 1,238 Telugu shows, Rs 94 lakh from 559 Tamil shows and Rs 82 lakh from 478 Malayalam shows. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 32.35 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 37.63 crore.

In overseas markets, the film has grossed Rs 14 crore so far, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 51.63 crore.