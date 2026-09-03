I'm Game X Review: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Receives Mixed Response, Netizens Call It 'Strictly Average' But Praise Concept

Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited Malayalam film I'm Game has finally reached theatres after its release was postponed. The film has opened to encouraging reactions on social media, with several early viewers praising its first half, visual presentation and 's performance.
The initial reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter) have largely been positive, with viewers calling the first half engaging. The film's VFX and music have also received appreciation, while the bar fight sequence and interval block have emerged as some of the highlights in early reviews.
Many viewers have also pointed out that I'm Game is not simply a routine commercial entertainer. Its fantasy elements and distinctive presentation appear to be among the aspects generating the most interest among audiences. However, some also called it a "strictly average" film.
Take a look at some of the X reviews here:
Dulquer Salmaan plays Dan John, a gambler who places considerable faith in his luck. The story revolves around his mathematical betting system and how it leads him into a high-stakes crisis.
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game marks his follow-up to RDX, which went on to become a blockbuster. He has co-written the film with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu.
The film features an ensemble cast including Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari. Dulquer has also backed the project under his Wayfarer Films banner along with Jom Varghese.
I'm Game was earlier scheduled to release on August 20 but was postponed to avoid competing with other releases during the Onam season. Explaining the decision at the time, Dulquer said the delay was made “to give I’m Game the scale, reach and theatrical platform it truly deserves, allowing audiences across different markets to experience it on the big screen.”
The film has music by Jakes Bejoy, while Nimish Ravi and Jimshi Khalid have handled cinematography.