I'm Game X Review: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Receives Mixed Response, Netizens Call It 'Strictly Average' But Praise Concept

Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited Malayalam film I'm Game has finally reached theatres after its release was postponed. The film has opened to encouraging reactions on social media, with several early viewers praising its first half, visual presentation and Dulquer Salmaan 's performance.

The initial reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter) have largely been positive, with viewers calling the first half engaging. The film's VFX and music have also received appreciation, while the bar fight sequence and interval block have emerged as some of the highlights in early reviews.

Many viewers have also pointed out that I'm Game is not simply a routine commercial entertainer. Its fantasy elements and distinctive presentation appear to be among the aspects generating the most interest among audiences. However, some also called it a "strictly average" film.

Take a look at some of the X reviews here:

#ImGame Superb First half, followed by an Decent Second half 🤝



The film is a template of Horror films which we have witnessed in many films, but where it's differes was the unique fantasy element, treatment and screenplay🔥



One more NEAT commerical entertainer from the… pic.twitter.com/IKaLspDc3G — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 3, 2026

#ImGame has a superb first half 🔥



The concept is really cool, and Nahas has executed it really well. Dulquer is full of energy, and the film has the emotional connection that a proper mass movie needs.



The action set piece in the first half is already DQ’s career best fight… pic.twitter.com/KwECaG3SPy — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) September 3, 2026

#ImGame ⭐⭐⭐.5/5



A Superb & Intriguing Fantasy Commercial Entertainer! 🔥



Unexpected fantasy elements, Engaging first half & a terrific Dulquer–Mysskin face-off keep the game ON! 🎮💥#DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/LYfJnkvaic — CinemaXverse (@CinemaXverse) September 3, 2026

#IamGame very good first half



After a slow start, it shifted to a highly entertaining one.



DQ is on steroids ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🔥🔥 looks like its gonna be a sweet payback for last 3 years.



If 2nd half maintains the momentum, another Winner is on the way! pic.twitter.com/2kFnfUH4yr — Abdulla Mustafa (@mr_abdulla92) September 3, 2026

#ImGame : After a promising initial half it goes into the typical flashback - revenge format which makes it predictable and flat. The hand element is handled so well in both halves, wish it could have been brought into a different motive and set up. Mediocre — Adhil (@urstrulyadhil) September 3, 2026

#ImGame had a banger first half, no doubts! 🔥



Second half gets into the usual revenge drama, with another actor getting more screen time than DQ.



But once the focus shifts to DQ, he takes the responsibility on his shoulders and literally rescues the movie! 🔥



A Good Watch ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/3u6KBDY8UU — razi 🇮🇳 (@iamrazi18) September 3, 2026

#IMGame opened with unanimously positive reviews all around. After first show, most of Malayalam audience is happy and calling it peak cinema experience from Mollywood prince @dulQuer



Music, editing and well-crafted first half getting praises all around. Now I am even more… pic.twitter.com/7gXC5xgvOJ — Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) September 3, 2026

#ImGame - Strictly Average.



The second half completely ruined the movie. The flashback portion is the major drawback, and it lets the movie down. The climax turns into a usual revenge movie.



The 1st half is still a banger, though! 👍🏻

Jakes Bejoy's scoring 👌🏻



One-time watchable — Rahul Shaji (@Rahulrj_offl) September 3, 2026

Dulquer Salmaan plays Dan John, a gambler who places considerable faith in his luck. The story revolves around his mathematical betting system and how it leads him into a high-stakes crisis.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game marks his follow-up to RDX, which went on to become a blockbuster. He has co-written the film with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu.

The film features an ensemble cast including Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari. Dulquer has also backed the project under his Wayfarer Films banner along with Jom Varghese.

I'm Game was earlier scheduled to release on August 20 but was postponed to avoid competing with other releases during the Onam season. Explaining the decision at the time, Dulquer said the delay was made “to give I’m Game the scale, reach and theatrical platform it truly deserves, allowing audiences across different markets to experience it on the big screen.”

The film has music by Jakes Bejoy, while Nimish Ravi and Jimshi Khalid have handled cinematography.