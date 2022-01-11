Exclusive! THIS is why Pia Bajpiee is apprehensive about acting in web series

After doing numerous South Indian movies, Pia Bajpiee made her Bollywood debut with Laal Rang opposite Akshay Oberoi. She also acted in Mirza Juuliet with Darshan Kumaar. She is currently on a break from South Indian films and wants to focus on her career in Bollywood. For her upcoming Hindi venture, LOST, she has teamed up with Pink fame director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. We caught up with the actress for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

You seem to be picky with Hindi films considering you are primarily a Hindi speaking actor…

I believe good things take their own sweet time and after a few experiences, you come to know as an actor about those things which aren’t favourable for my career. I wasn’t happy with the kind of work I was offered in these last few years. Even OTT content pitched to me wasn’t satisfying. It was my conscious decision to not pick them. I am not regretting anything, though.

Advertisement

Why did you choose to do LOST?

With LOST, it happened by chance, of course, I was waiting for that one good film. I signed the film for my director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury sir, after all, he made Pink. Secondly, my role in the film is fabulous, but I can’t talk about it now. Even the producers Namah Pictures, who are backing this project, hold great respect in the industry for their work.

How was shooting it in Kolkata with Aniruddha aka Tony?

When I watched Vidya Balan in Kahaani, I felt like doing something on those lines in Kolkata. I loved working with Tony sir. In LOST, everything just fell in place for me. It is so smooth to work with him on the sets since he knows how to take out a performance from his actors. He guided me adequately and gave me wings to fly. I am sure that whatever will be the final outcome, it would be amazing.

Advertisement

You have done numerous projects down South. Why did you stop exploring more?

I have done so much work down South, but sometime back, I felt just not to do it anymore. My family and I come from a Hindi speaking belt. None of my films were released up North unless I would have done a film with Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan. I felt something incomplete within me since they were not bothered about my failures or success purely because they don’t understand the language, and that’s how I took a break and did Laal Rang and Mirza Juuliet in Hindi. But I am still open to doing good roles down south.

Do you believe that LOST will stage you as an established actor in Bollywood?

I don’t believe in this term called an ‘established’ actor in Bollywood. For me, the most important thing is to keep working. If you are an actor, people will come to know. Sooner or later, you will be there. In today’s times, where most of us are dying to work on the sets, the most important thing is to keep working. I don’t invest my energies in thinking about the final outcome.

Don’t you feel that OTT is untapped by you so far in your career?

I have kept it optional since I am not okay with unreasonable skin show, abuses and physical intimacy. I am not here to judge anyone, but somehow, I am not comfortable with it. I feel if these things which I mentioned are in control, then why not.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 06:32 AM IST