Revealed! What shocked Shefali Shah about Human?

Shefali Shah, who plays the role of a tough doctor in Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh’s web series Human, is known to play her roles with a deep conviction. She spoke to Free Press Journal about her role in the show, why she and her character are not similar at all, working with her husband and more. Excerpts:

Considering you are a strong-headed woman in real life, are there any similarities between you and your character, Dr Gauri, in Human?

There’s absolutely no similarity between the two of us, not even an iota. Yes, she comes across as a very strong woman from the trailer, but you’ll get to see a soft, gentle demeanour to her. The way she talks, the pace she had, the voice I used, there’s something very fragile about her. Dr Gauri was written in a certain way, and through the edit, I am even more convinced to do this role.

For a 10-hour narrative on digital medium on a social issue, do you also have creative liberty to expand yourself as an actor?

The subject required a digital narrative. It’s too vast as a subject and wouldn’t be told in a film format, which is a max two-hour narrative. With 10 episodes in Human, I still feel there’s so much more to it. As an actor, it gives you creative liberty, but it also comes with a responsibility. To manage a digital narrative is way more difficult than a film. One has to remember the trajectory of the character since episode one.

The show looks very disturbing. Was it challenging for you mentally or physically?

When I read the script and met Vipul and Mozez, I was shocked. I have surely heard about trials and read about it, but the research that they had done is shocking. My character Dr Gauri is a very demanding character; she has consumed all of me. I lived her part, but she used to surprise me.

You are mainly a part of huge multi-starrers like Dil Dhadakne Do, Waqt: The Race Against Time. Your comment?

I am very choosy, to begin with. Obviously, I wanted to do a lot more work, but when I started my career, I didn’t get those kinds of favourable roles. There are very few films on my resume, but the ones I have done, I am very proud of them. And, when you do films like Gandhi My Father and Monsoon Wedding, you are only raising the bar up. It used to bother me earlier, but now I am in a very comfortable place. I love what I do, so a script has to kick me in the gut.

Do you also believe that OTT has pushed the envelope for character artistes?

OTT has opened avenues for every artiste. It is not boxed in a hero-heroine format. It doesn’t work as per the box office numbers, which also work in a great favour for the actors.

How was it working with Vipul on the sets? Was he a taskmaster since it’s a heavy subject?

No, he isn’t a taskmaster at all. He is very chilled out. Also, luckily I have garnered this much respect that he would acknowledge my approach. We, as a team, were on the same page.

