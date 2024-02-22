EXCLUSIVE| R Madhavan: 'Ajay Devgn Is Real Singham Of Film Industry'

Actors R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn are all set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming film, Shaitaan, and the former has only good things to say about the latter. The film is laced with the theme of 'good vs evil', and Madhavan will be seen essaying the titular character in Shaitaan.

In the film, Madhavan's character will be seen gaining control over the mind and soul of Ajay Devgn and Jyotika's daughter, resulting in an ultimate showdown between the two actors. While on screen, the two might be at loggerheads, but off-screen, Madhavan could not stop gushing about Ajay during the trailer launch of Shaitaan, and he even went on to call him the real Singham of the film industry.

"I've been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work and I was thrilled when I was offered this film. Before Shaitaan, I never got much opportunity to interact with him, but now I can safely tell you that if there is any real Singham in the film industry, it is Ajay Devgn," Madhavan shared.

He then revealed that he was initially surprised by the fact that Ajay offered him the titular role in the film, despite acting in Shaitaan and even producing it. "First of all, I was surprised that he was not playing the role of Shaitaan in the film, and instead, decided to offer it to me. Another thing is that when we were shooting the film, the title 'Shaitaan' was not decided. I used to ask the makers what had they planned to name the film. But then, Ajay sir decided that the film should be named Shaitaan," he stated.

Madhavan went on to say, "The entire teaser cut was done by him and it was all about Shaitaan, which is my character. Even in the trailer, all the focus is on my character. I feel an actor has to be very secure and mature and must love his work more than anything else to give away the most important role to another artist despite being a part of the film. I'll forever be thankful to him for this opportunity. I only hope and pray that I can do justice to the kindness that Ajay sir has shown towards me with Shaitaan."

During the event, Madhavan also revealed that his role in Shaitaan was indeed a challenging one and at one point, even he was unsure if would be able to get the character right.

Shaitaan also stars Jyotika and Janki Bodiwala, and it is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 8, 2024.