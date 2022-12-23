EXCLUSIVE! 'Never messaged Urfi Javed': Yuvraj Walmiki reacts to actress' allegations, shares screenshots

Mumbai: Television actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed recently engaged in a social media spat with Indian hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki. For those unversed, Yuvraj's comment on Urfi's video, shared by a paparazzo, did not go down well with the actress.

"Thank you Dubai. Please keep her forever. Kind regards," Yuvraj wrote. To this, Urfi replied, "Got so much problem with my clothes but still be in dms," and "oh btw still got the screenshots of the msgs you sent me and 99999 other girls."

When FPJ contacted Yuvraj, he said, "Urfi has lost her mind. I've never said this but she's actually a disgrace."

On Urfi's DM comment, Yuvraj said, "If she has (messages), she could have shared. Let me tell you, earlier also I had commented on Viral Bhayani's post to stop promoting her. I am no one to comment on anyone but one should know when and where to wear such kind of clothes. Deepika Padukone will not attend a press conference in a bikini."

'Did not comment on her character'

"Yesterday, it was all over the news that Urfi was detained in Dubai. That is why she just wrote 'Thank you Dubai and please keep her forever. I did not comment about her clothes or character. I never said she deserves to be in jail or whatever. She knows she will get publicity if she reacts to my comment because I have a blue tick on Instagram," Yuvraj explained.

He added, "She does not send a good message to society. It's not right. Now people are trolling me and dropping abusive messages on my Instagram posts. I've asked my social media team to just block them."

'Never messaged Urfi'

Yuvraj said, "Not even once I have messaged Urfi. Agar aisa hota toh vo pehle screenshots daalti mere messages ke. I have so many good friends in Bollywood who asked me not to reply to her messages. I want her to show me the messages where I have commented on her clothes. I don't have the time to justify all this and I don't even want to prove myself to anybody."

"Let her show if I have ever messaged underaged or minor girls. If you go through my Instagram, I've done so much for women. I respect women. She texted me 'kitni ladkiyon ko hi hello likh ke bheja hai'. Tell me, what is the problem in that? It's none of her business," he added.

Yuvraj also shared screenshots of Urfi's messages to him on Instagram. Take a look:

However, earlier today, Urfi once again took to her Instagram stories and slammed Yuvraj.

Urfi's Dubai controversy

Urfi was recently all over the news after rumours of her being detained in Dubai for wearing 'revealing outfits' went viral on the internet. However, she later clarified that Dubai police did not detain her and that the local police arrived on the sets of her shoot due to some miscommunication by her team. She also dropped a fake video from behind bars, mocking netizens for sharing and rejoicing the news of her detention.

